Court asks police to reinstate security of female wrestler who accused ex-WFI chief of sexual harassment

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A Delhi court directed the city police on Thursday to immediately reinstate the security of a female wrestler who has accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot passed the interim order, noting that the wrestler has to appear before the court on Friday to get her statement recorded in the matter.

The court was hearing applications filed by senior advocate Rebecca John for three wrestlers, claiming that their security was withdrawn on Wednesday night.

The court directed police to file a detailed report by Friday regarding the reasons for the withdrawal of the applicants' security.

"In the meantime, as an interim measure to ensure the safety of the complainant/victim no.4 (as per the list of witnesses), the DCP concerned is directed to make immediate and appropriate arrangements for her security until her deposition is complete and until further orders from this court. Accordingly, let a notice be issued to the DCP concerned with a direction to file a compliance report on the next date," the magistrate said and posted the matter for Friday. PTI UK RC