Court attaches sub-divisional magistrate's chair for not complying with order to pay compensation

Vidisha (MP), Apr 26 (PTI) A court in Vidisha district has attached the chair and other official movable properties of a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) for not complying with a last year's order to compensate five persons whose land was acquired in 2011 for road construction.

In December 2023, these five persons, including a farmer, had moved the district court at Sironj claiming that they were not paid adequate compensation.

District judge Surendra Meshram in March 2024 gave the government authorities a last chance to execute the order, said Kapil Tyagi, a lawyer and one of the petitioners in the case, on Friday.

As the order was not complied with, judge Meshram on April 23 directed that the movable property including the chair, other furniture and computers in the office of Harshal Chaudhary, SDM, Sironj, should be attached, advocate Tyagi said.

"If we still do not get compensation, we are going to file a plea seeking attachment of the defendants' immovable property," he told PTI over phone.

The district administration and MP Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) are the defendants in the case.

Land belonging to a total of 82 persons was taken over by the MPRDC for constructing a 1.5 km road in Sironj in 2011. Some of the owners later went to the court seeking more compensation, Tyagi said. PTI LAL KRK