Court awards 10-yr jail term to UP cops in attempt to murder case of woman officer

Bareilly (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) A Bareilly court has awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to four police constables for attempting to murder a senior woman officer in 2010.

Special public prosecutor Manoj Bajpai said after completing the hearing, special judge Suresh Kumar Gupta of the anti-corruption court-I on February 21 convicted constables Ravindra, Manoj Kumar, Ravindra Singh, and Dharmendra while handing out the sentence on February 25.

In 2010, Kalpana Saxena, then superintendent of traffic police, received information regarding constables extorting money from truck drivers.

Saxena, accompanied by her bodyguard, went to the spot in her private car at around 6.30 pm, where she saw the four constables allegedly extorting money from the truck drivers.

When she tried to apprehend them, the constables fled in their car.

Upon chasing the policemen, they attempted to run her over.

When Saxena refused to let go, the accused pushed her onto the road, inflicting injuries.

An FIR was lodged at the Cantt police station, and the constables were immediately suspended.

After a thorough investigation, police filed a chargesheet, leading to the court's conviction.

Saxena, an IPS officer of the 2010 batch, is currently serving as a deputy inspector general (DIG) in the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate. PTI CDN AMK