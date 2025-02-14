Court awards life imprisonment to 3 in murder case

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced three men to rigorous life imprisonment in a 2015 murder case, saying it was not a fit case to impose death penalty.

Additional sessions judge Vikram sentenced Mohammed Adil Khan, Amit Kumar and Shehzad who were convicted of the charges of murder, dacoity and criminal intimidation.

Two accused persons in the case remained untraceable and were declared proclaimed offenders.

Additional public prosecutor Vineet Dahiya said the accused persons planned the dacoity and fatally shot the victim at his office in Pitampura on January 9, 2015.

Dahiya sought the maximum penalty, saying the life of a young man was snuffed out and the crime sent "shockwaves" in society.

In its verdict on February 7, the court said held it to be a "settled principle" that death penalty could only be imposed in the rarest of rare cases.

"The facts of this case do not qualify the test of the rarest of rare cases propounded by the Supreme Court," it added.

The men were booked by Maurya Enclave Police Station.