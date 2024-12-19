Court awards life term to husband, father-in-law for woman's murder

Maharajganj (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A local court has awarded life-term imprisonment to the husband and father-in-law of a woman who was killed four years ago, police said on Thursday.

Additional district judge Abhay Pratap Singh on December 18 convicted 25-year-old Ganesh Yadav and his father Umasankar Yadav, 60, for killing the former's wife Saroj Yadav after harassing her for dowry, said additional superintendent of police Atish Kumar Singh.

The judge also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on each convict.

Referring to the incident, Singh said on May 7, 2020, Saroj was strangulated to death by her husband and father-in-law in Sevtari village when she refused to meet their dowry demands.

The police registered a case on charges of murder and dowry harassment under the IPC at the local Parsamalik police station leading to the arrests. PTI CORR ABN AMK