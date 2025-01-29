Court awards man 10 yrs jail for abetting wife suicide on kids' testimony

Bareilly (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) A local court sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for the abetment of suicide of his wife on the basis of the testimonies of his children.

First additional sessions judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar on January 28 convicted Vikas Upadhyay alias Vicky, residing in Sanjay Nagar area, based on the testimonies of his eight-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son.

Additional district and government advocate Digambar Singh said the children recounted in court that their father regularly physically and verbally abused their mother, Vandana.

They described witnessing their father beating their mother, kicking her, and pulling her hair. The children also testified that their father would often tell their mother, "Why don't you die?" "The incident occurred on August 29, 2023, when Vikas severely beat Vandana. The next day, she was found dead by suicide," he said.

The court found Vikas guilty of inciting his wife to commit suicide and fined him with Rs 50,000.

The case was brought to light by Vandana's mother, Kamini Saxena, who filed an FIR at Baradari police station after facing initial resistance.

The prosecution presented eight witnesses, including the two children to support the charges. PTI COR CDN AMK