Court awards man life term for wife's murder

Bareilly (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) A local court has awarded life sentence to a man, for allegedly killing his wife after she objected to his drinking habits.

On January 27, fast-track court judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar awarded life-term imprisonment to 35-year-old Shravan Kumar and saddled him with a Rs 50,000 fine.

The verdict said the act of killing one's spouse was not only a crime under IPC's Section 302 but also a moral sin.

The judge drew a parallel with Hindu mythology, referencing Lord Shiva's Ardhanarishvara form, which symbolised the sanctity of the marital bond.

It also contrasted the convict’s actions with the legendary Shravan Kumar, who selflessly carried his parents on a pilgrimage, outlining the stark contrast in characters.

According to additional district government counsel Digambar Singh, the court relied on the testimonies of 10 witnesses, including the victim's brother Kallu and their mother Shanti, aside from other evidence presented during the trial.

Kumar, who resides in Sarvoday Nagar in Bareilly’s CB Ganj area, lived with his wife 30-year-old wife Meena. The prosecution alleged he was frequently accused of taking money from home to buy alcohol, leading to brawls with his wife.

On August 11, 2021, Kumar returned home drunk, and Meena confronted him.

He left the house in a huff but returned at around 11.30 pm and fatally attacked Meena with a knife, stabbing her in the abdomen.

An FIR was registered at CB Ganj police station following which Kumar was arrested on August 13, 2021, and was in jail since then. PTI ABN AMK