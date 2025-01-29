Court cites Latin maxim 'Let justice be done though the heavens fall’ in verdict acquitting actor Dileep

Kochi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Kerala court that acquitted actor Dileep in a 2017 actress assault case invoked a Latin phrase in its judgment, stating, “Let justice be done though the heavens fall.” In the 1,709-page judgment, Ernakulam District Principal and Sessions Court Judge Honey M Varghese discussed the allegation levelled against it by prosecution and defence, in a section titled 'Fiat Justitia Ruat Caelum', which translates to the same phrase.

The court noted that the special public prosecutor had submitted that Dileep attempted to influence judges who handled the case at various stages, particularly the trial court judge.

On the other hand, Dileep’s counsel argued vehemently during the trial that the prosecution and the investigating team had made every effort to malign the judicial system, especially by targeting the trial judge personally.

Further, the defence raised allegations that the special public prosecutor and the investigating officer were biased.

“The court left all these matters unattended following the legal maxim 'Fiat Justitia Ruat Caelum',” the judgment stated.

The court also examined in detail the allegations that Dileep conspired to harm the actress, his alleged links with other accused persons, and attempts to tamper with the case.

However, it concluded that the evidence produced was insufficient to prove the charges against the actor.

The court acquitted Dileep and three others, while six persons were sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment.

The case pertains to the abduction and rape of an actress in a moving vehicle in Kochi in February 2017.

Dileep was arrested on conspiracy charges in the case. PTI TBA ARI