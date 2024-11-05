Court conducting 2008 Malegaon blast trial gets bomb threat

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) The special court here conducting trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case has received a bomb threat, a government lawyer said on Tuesday. An unidentified person called the office of the registrar of the sessions court on October 30 and threatened to plant a bomb in courtroom number 26, he told PTI.

The special National Investigation Agency court conducting the trial of the blast case sits in courtroom number 26 at the civil and sessions court complex in south Mumbai.

"We have reported the matter to the Colaba police station," the lawyer added.

A police official said they were verifying the details but no First Information Report has been registered yet.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008.

BJP leader Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and five others are on trial for alleged involvement in the blast conspiracy.

With special judge A K Lahoti currently recording final statements of the accused, the trial is in its last phase. The accused are facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was initially probed by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Maharashtra, before being transferred to the NIA in 2011. PTI AVI KRK