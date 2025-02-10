Court convicts 2 men for possessing, using fake currency

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted two men for the possession and use of Rs 2,000-denomination fake notes at a shop in INA Market in 2020, saying the prosecution proved the charges.

Additional sessions judge Lovleen was hearing a case against Akib and Wakar, against whom the Kotla Mubarkpur police station registered a case under Section 489 B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes) and 489 C (possession of forged or counterfeit notes) of IPC.

Another accused Munish Ahmed was charged under Section 489 C of IPC.

In an order on February 7, the court said the prosecution established the facts of the case and observed accused Akib and Wakar went to a shop in INA Market on February 23, 2020, and used a fake Rs 2,000 note, following which the shopkeeper handed them over in a police booth.

Upon being searched 29 fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 denominations were recovered from the duo, it added.

The duo, said the court, revealed they obtained the fake notes from Ahmed, who was later arrested and three fake notes were recovered from his home in Khanpur.

The court said according to a report of the Currency Note Press in Nasik, all the seized notes were counterfeit.

"In the above facts and circumstances, accused Akib and Wakar stand convicted under IPC Sections 489 B and 489 C. Accused Munish Ahmed is convicted under section 489 C of the IPC," it held.

The matter was posted on February 24 for arguments on sentencing. PTI MNR AMK