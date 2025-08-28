Court convicts 2 private contractors for 'cheating' DJB in 2008

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted two private contractors for allegedly cheating Delhi Jal Board in 2008, saying the prosecution led sufficient evidence to bring home their guilt.

Additional sessions judge Nishant Garg was hearing the case against the two contractors, Kapil and his brother Ritesh Walia, booked by the CBI under Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of IPC.

The court framed charges only against Ritesh for the offences of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

In an order dated August 21, the court said, "The prosecution has led sufficient evidence to bring home guilt of the accused persons beyond a reasonable doubt. According, the accused persons are convicted." The court convicted Kapil of all the charged offences whereas Ritesh was convicted of criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The arguments on sentencing will be heard on September 11.

According to the prosecution, the private contractors submitted and claimed forged bills for reboring a tubewell, which were duly certified and passed by officials of DJBs southwest division by making false entries in the measurement books, resulting in wrongful loss of Rs 91.51 lakh to the board.

In its 39-page order, the court said it was established from the testimonies of the witnesses that an invoice dated September 10, 2008, submitted by the accused persons, was a forged document, which was used for obtaining payment for the installation of some pipes, without any pipe being actually purchased or installed.

The court said it was also established that Ritesh was actively involved in overseeing the execution of contract-related work and that he had signed the false strata chart. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK