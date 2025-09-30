Court convicts 3 men in attempt to commit culpable homicide case

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted three men of the offences of attempt to commit culpable homicide and wrongful restraint in a 2014 case.

Additional sessions judge Rakesh Kumar was hearing the case against the three accused persons, against whom the Okhla Industrial Area police station had registered an FIR.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons Ajeet, Rahul Kumar, Anil and Suraj (died during the trial) thrashed the complainant Akshay while he was at an eatery on November 8, 2014.

Akshay suffered grievous injuries and was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre.

In an order on September 18, the court noted the medical evidence, according to which the patient’s abdomen was operated on to remove the spleen as he was internally bleeding from the splenic vessels.

It said that Akshay, who did not have any grudge against the accused persons, had identified them and that his direct testimony was the “biggest guarantee” about the truthfulness of the prosecution’s case.

Also, the medical evidence, showing injury due to the impact of a blunt object in the abdomen, corroborated the versions of the complainant and other eyewitnesses, the court said.

“Further, the accused persons have not been able to spell out any plausible reason for their false implications,” the order added.

The matter has been posted for sentencing on October 17.