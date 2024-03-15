Court convicts Afghan national of attempt to murder, overstay

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A court here has convicted an Afghan national in an attempt to murder case and for overstaying in the country after expiry of his visa.

Advertisment

Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjali was hearing the case against Abdul Basir Akhondzada alias Samir, a resident of Kabul, against whom the case was registered at Lajpat Nagar police station.

According to the prosecution, Akhondzada stabbed cart vendor Rampreet Yadav and his brother Rajesh at Afghani Chowk near Central Market on January 2, 2019 following a dispute over money.

Rampreet suffered grievous stab injuries on his chest and stomach, while Rajesh sustained simple wounds with the weapon on his leg.

Advertisment

Noting the testimonies of the witnesses, the court said it could be inferred that the accused caused stab injuries to Yadav with the sole intention of causing his death.

"I conclude that the accused caused injuries on the chest and abdomen of Rampreet Yadav with a deadly weapon i.e, knife with such intention or knowledge that if by act death of Yadav was caused, he would be guilty of murder," the court said in its judgment on March 11.

"Considering the weapon of offence used i.e, a knife which is a deadly weapon, the nature of injuries and the fact that injuries were caused on the chest and abdomen (of Yadav) which are the vital parts of the body, reveals the intention of the accused," the judge said.

Advertisment

Noting the evidence before it, the court said Akhondzada had arrived in India on a tourist visa in March 2016 which expired in September the same year. This clearly shows that the accused overstayed in India.

"The prosecution has further successfully proved that the accused caused simple injury on the leg of Rajesh Yadav and it has also been successfully proved that the accused overstayed in India," the court said.

The court convicted him under IPC sections related to attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt, besides the relevant provisions of the Foreigners Act.

The court has posted the matter for filing of the Victim Impact Report (VIR) and other procedural documents on March 28. The arguments on sentencing will begin once the documents have been submitted. PTI MNR MNR SKt SK