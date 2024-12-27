Court convicts gangster, aides in attempt to murder case

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted a gangster and his four associates in a 2012 attempt to murder and rioting case.

Additional sessions judge Shivali Sharma was hearing a case registered by the Hari Nagar police station against Salman Tyagi and his associates.

Tyagi, a former close associate of gangster Neeraj Bawania, is lodged in Mandoli Jail in several cases, including murder and extortion.

It is believed Tyagi recently switched sides and joined hands with Naresh Sethi-Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Binshnoi gang.

The judge in an order passed on December 21 said, "I have no hesitation in holding that prosecution has duly proved on record beyond any reasonable doubt that in the intervening night of 24-25 September 2012, at Shamshan Ghat Road… Hari Nagar, accused persons…had formed an unlawful assembly with the common object of attacking the victim Salim and in pursuance of the common object used force and violence while armed with deadly weapons including rods, sword, pistols, etc." Sahil, Mani Nassa (deceased), Salman Tyagi, Ibrahim Tyagi (deceased), Mustafa Tyagi, Mansoor Tyagi and Manish are the accused persons in the case.

The court said the accused Mansoor Tyagi and Salman Tyagi opened fire at the victim and committed mischief by inflicting a gunshot wound on a mare.

"Accused Sahil, Salman Tyagi, Mustafa Tyagi, Mansoor Tyagi and Manish are convicted for offences…," the court said.

They were convicted for the provisions for attempt to murder, rioting, armed with a deadly weapon, unlawful assembly under the IPC apart from maiming an animal.

The court additionally convicted Salman Tyagi under the Arms Act, saying the recovery of a pistol and two live cartridges from his possession was duly proved. His four associates were convicted under Section 27 (punishment for using arms, etc.) of the Arms Act.

Another accused Mohammad Saddam was acquitted on the ground that his identity as an assailant couldn't be proved and the alleged recovery of a sword from him was doubtful. PTI MNR AMK