Court convicts Goa man for 2017 rape-murder of Irish-British woman; sentencing on Feb 17

Panaji, Feb 14 (PTI) A Goa court on Friday convicted a 31-year-old man for the rape and murder of Irish-British national Danielle McLaughin in 2017.

Judge Kshama Joshi of the District and Sessions Court at Margao town found local resident Vikat Bhagat, the lone accused, guilty of the twin offences, said Vikram Varma, the lawyer representing Andrea Brannigan, the mother of the deceased.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Monday (February 17), he said.

Varma informed that the public prosecutor has sought "maximum sentence" for the accused from the court. PTI RPS RSY