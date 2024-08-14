Court convicts juvenile of charge of sexually assaulting girl in 2017

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A court here has convicted a juvenile for committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl in 2017, saying the victim's solitary testimony, which was compelling and trustworthy, was sufficient to prove the charge.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar was hearing a case against a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) who was accused of committing penetrative sexual assault on the girl after kidnapping her and confining her in a room of his house.

Additional Public Prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya told the court that the CCL had also threatened the victim.

"In the present case, from the unblemished, consistent and trustworthy testimony of the victim, the prosecution has established the essential ingredients required to prove the charges framed against the CCL," the court said in its verdict pronounced on Tuesday.

Referring to certain Supreme Court verdicts, it said "if the testimony of the victim is clear, cogent and trustworthy, the solitary testimony alone is sufficient to prove the guilt of the CCL".

The court said there were no contradictions that could impeach the victim's testimony.

It said her deposition was also corroborated by the medico-legal report (MLC), which mentioned injuries in her private parts.

The court said as the prosecution had successfully proved the juvenile's guilt, he was convicted of the offence of committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It also convicted the CCL of the penal offences of criminal intimidation, kidnapping and wrongful confinement.

The proceedings for sentencing the CCL will be held at a later date. PTI MNR RC