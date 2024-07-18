Court convicts man for sexually assaulting teen girl in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) A court here has held a man guilty of disrobing a 14-year-old girl, outraging her modesty and sexually assaulting her nine years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat was hearing the case against the man who was accused of committing house trespass for sexually assaulting the victim in April 2015.

"It is held that the prosecution has duly proved its case against the accused for the offences of house trespass, outraging the modesty of woman, disrobing the victim, and sexual assault provided (respectively) under sections 451, 354, 354B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the court said in an order dated July 8.

The court said as the victim had been consistent in her versions, she was a reliable witness.

The victim's father is an eyewitness of the incident and he has corroborated her versions of the incident, which makes her version "even more reliable and trustworthy," the bench said.

"Hence the accused is convicted…," it added.

The arguments on sentencing in the case will be held later. PTI MNR RPA