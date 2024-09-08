Court convicts man of raping, sexually assaulting 2 minors in 2017

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) A court here has convicted a man of raping a seven-year-old and committing aggravated sexual assault on another minor in 2017, saying the testimonies of victims were "clear", "trustworthy" and corroborated by witnesses.

Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar was hearing the case against the man who was accused of raping two minors, aged six and seven years, in Paharganj area on November 3, 2017.

Noting the evidence before it, the court said the prosecution had proved the charges against him beyond a reasonable doubt.

It said while the accused had committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault and rape on one of the minors, he had outraged the modesty and committed aggravated sexual assault on the other victim.

In its verdict dated September 5, the court said the testimonies of victims were "clear, cogent, credible, trustworthy and consistent", besides being corroborated by the testimonies of other prosecution witnesses and circumstances of the case.

"This court is of the considered opinion that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the accused has committed the offences under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on (the seven-year-old) victim P.

"It has also been proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused has committed the offences under sections 354 ( assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act on (the six-year-old ) victim M.

The arguments on sentencing will be heard later. PTI MNR RT RT