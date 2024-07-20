Court decares Swami Prasad Maurya absconder

Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) A special MP-MLA court here has declared former minister Swami Prasad Maurya and his daughter, former MP Sanghmitra Maurya, absconding in a case of harassing and threatening a person.

The court has fixed the date of next hearing of the case on August 27.

While the Special Judge Alok Verma of the local MP-MLA court passed the order on July 5, it was made public public on Friday. He has declared Maurya, Sanghmitra, who is a former BJP MP, and three others as absconders in the case of harassing the man, named Deepak Kumar Swarnkar, who claimed to be Sanghmitra's husband.

The court said that despite repeated summonses and warrants, the accused did not appear in the court.

Earlier, while hearing Swarnkar's complaint, the court had found that prima facie a case is made out against the five accused for attacking Deepak, and conspiring and threatening to kill him.

In the complaint, the man, who claimed to be a journalist, has alleged that Sanghamitra married him for the second time with Buddhist rituals before the 2019 parliamentary elections and assured him to tell people about it after the elections.

"But after the elections, she became an MP and since then she and her father have started harassing him with the help of police and private goons," Deepak has said in his complaint.

Maurya and Sanghamitra had approached the High Court to quash these proceedings, but the court had rejected their petitions. PTI COR CDN TIR TIR