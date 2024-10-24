Court declares Karwar Cong MLA guilty in Belekeri illegal iron ore export case

Bengaluru, Oct 24 (PTI) A Special Court for People's Representatives here has declared Karwar Congress MLA Satish Sail as guilty in the Belekeri illegal iron ore export case.

Advertisment

The court has ordered the immediate arrest of all accused in the case, with sentencing scheduled for October 25.

The case involves the illegal transportation of 11,312 metric tonnes of seized ore without permission.

The Special Court found Sail, along with Forest officer Mahesh Biliye and Mallikarjuna Shipping, guilty for their roles in the incident.

Advertisment

Today's court decision addresses six cases related to illegal export of iron ore from Belekeri.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted an inquiry into the matter and submitted a charge-sheet. PTI COR KSU RS SA