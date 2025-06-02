Court defers defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Sultanpur (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) A special court on Monday deferred the hearing in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as bar members refrained from work due to a colleague's passing.

The bar association observed it to be a non-working day owing to the death of its member and advocate Kamal Srivastava.

The court, as a result, posted the hearing on July 1.

The case dates back to 2018, when BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi, alleging that he made objectionable remarks against Amit Shah during the Karnataka Assembly election campaign. During the last hearing on April 28, the complainant side presented Anil Mishra, a resident of Pitambarpur Kala in Kotwali Dehat, as a witness.

Gandhi’s counsel, advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla, has already started cross-examination of the witness.

The court issued a warrant against Gandhi in December, 2023.

He surrendered before the court in February 2024 and was granted bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each. On July 26 last year, Gandhi recorded his statement in court, asserting his innocence and claiming the case was part of a political conspiracy against him. PTI ABN ABN AMK AMK