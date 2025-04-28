Court 'delivers' justice, sentences ex-sub-postmaster to 5-year RI for Rs 30 lakh fraud in MP

Jabalpur, Apr 28 (PTI) A special CBI court in Jabalpur has handed five-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a former sub-postmaster in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district after finding him guilty of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 30 lakh from several accounts of customers.

While delivering the judgement in the fraud dating back nine years ago, Special Judge Rupesh Kumar Gupta last week also imposed a fine of Rs 36,000 on the accused, Vishal Kumar Ahirwar (39), prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay said.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) statement on Monday said it registered a case against Ahirwar on November 17, 2022, on allegations that he misused his official position by effecting fraudulent withdrawals from several customer accounts opened with Bina Bajaria Sub Post-Office in the district between May 31, 2016, and December 31, 2019.

In this process, Ahirwar, who was posted as sub-postmaster in Bina Bajaria at the time, caused a wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 30 lakh to the government exchequer to profit himself, prosecution said.

The accused was chargesheeted on June 28, 2023.

The CBI court, after going through evidence on record and testimonies of witnesses, held Ahirwar guilty of the fraud and sentenced him to five years of imprisonment with hard labour., Upadhyay said. PTI COR LAL RSY