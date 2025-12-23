Court denies anticipatory bail to BJP MLA in rowdy sheeter murder case

Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) The Special Court for People's Representatives on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, in connection with the murder of rowdy sheeter.

The case pertains to the murder of Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu, who was hacked to death in the city in July 15 this year.

With the dismissal of the bail application, Basavaraj, who is alleged to be currently untraceable can be arrested any time by the investigating agency.

On December 19, Karnataka High Court had also rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Basavaraj in connection with the murder case. During the course of the investigation, the police began probing the alleged role of Basavaraj in the crime, who has been named as the fifth accused in the FIR.

Senior advocate Sandesh Chauta appeared on behalf of Basavaraj, while Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ashok Naik represented the CID in the Special Court.

SPP Naik placed a copy of the charge sheet before the court and pointed out that crucial tower location details are recorded on page 298 of the document.

He informed the court that there is evidence of a telephone conversation between accused No.1 and No.5. Naik argued that further crucial links in the case would emerge only after Basavaraj's arrest and custodial interrogation, and hence opposed the grant of anticipatory bail.

Countering the prosecution's claims, senior advocate Chauta contended that the case against Basavaraj is based on assumptions of conspiracy and intent, with no concrete evidence to support it.

He submitted that even five months after the incident, the investigating agency had failed to gather material establishing his client's involvement in the murder.

Chauta further argued that accused No.1, Jaga, was attempting to artificially link Basavaraj to the case by citing social interactions such as attending a birthday party and a visit to the Kumbh Mela, none of which, he said, had any connection to the alleged murder plot.

He also claimed that despite Basavaraj expressing willingness to cooperate with the investigation, no summons had been issued to him. On these grounds, the defence sought anticipatory bail.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhatt reserved the order earlier in the day and later pronounced the rejection of the bail plea.