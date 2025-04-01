Court denies bail to former scribe held for offensive remarks on Shivaji Maharaj, his son

Kolhapur, Apr 1 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Tuesday rejected the bail application of jailed former journalist Prashant Koratkar, accused of using offensive language against Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

A Judicial Magistrate (First Class) or JMFC denied bail to Koratkar after the prosecution argued he may tamper with evidence in the case filed against him for his remarks if released from jail, police said.

Arrested on March 24, Koratkar, after being sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday, applied for bail before the JMFC court.

"The court rejected the bail plea on Tuesday. The prosecution contended that the accused could tamper with evidence and cited case laws where courts have denied bail (in offences) were punishment was less than three years," said senior police inspector and investigating officer Sanjiv Zade.

A Nagpur resident, Koratkar is currently lodged in Kalamba jail in Kolhapur district.

The former scribe has been accused of threatening Kolhapur-based historian Indrajeet Sawant and making derogatory remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj, both highly revered figures in Maharashtra.

Advocate Asim Sarode, representing Sawant, told the court that if granted bail, Koratkar could use his political connections to tamper with evidence and derail the ongoing investigation in the case.

The Kolhapur police have booked him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to promoting hatred or enmity between different groups. PTI SPK RSY