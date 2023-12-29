Court denies bail to lifeguard accused of murdering MBBS student

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) A court here on Friday denied bail to a 32-year-old lifeguard who was arrested for murdering a 22-year-old medical student.

Additional sessions judge Priya Bankar denied bail to the accused, Mithu Singh, who was arrested in January for the murder of Sadiccha Sane, a third-year MBBS student.

The detailed order was not made available.

Singh was arrested under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, Sane, a student of Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College, proceeded to appear for her exams by train on November 29, 2021 and was last seen at Bandra Bandstand.

Her parents reported her missing at the concerned police station.

Investigations revealed that Sane was last seen at Bandra Bandstand, where she met Singh, a lifeguard, and took a selfie with him, the police said.

The Mumbai crime branch arrested Singh in January this year. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had killed Sane and dumped her body near the Bandstand. PTI AVI ARU