Court denies bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's aide in money laundering case

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) A special PMLA court here on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Sadanand Kadam, considered to be a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Anil Parab, in an alleged money-laundering case linked to the construction of a resort in Dapoli in coastal Ratnagiri district.

Special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, MG Deshpande, denied bail to Kadam, arrested in March. He is currently in judicial custody.

The case is related to the alleged violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) provisions in the construction of Sai Resort near the coast.

The Income Tax department had attached the structure saying its ownership had been illegally transferred to Kadam by former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) joined the probe claiming illegal financial transactions at the resort.

The ED, in its charge sheet, claimed Parab built the resort by investing his “unaccounted money”.

It said that Parab's aide and accused Sadanand Kadam played a crucial role in the purchase of the agricultural land and also in the construction of the tourist center. PTI AVI NSK