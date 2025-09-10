Court denies bail to two accused in Baba Siddique murder case

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday refused bail to two accused in the murder case of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

The bail pleas of Pradeep Thombre and Salman Vora were rejected by judge Mahesh Jadhav of the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act cases.

The detailed order was not available yet.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra on the night of October 12, 2024.

Special public prosecutor Mahesh Mule opposed the bail plea, saying police are still searching for absconding suspects including gang leader Anmol Bishnoi, Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar, and Mohammed Yasin Akhtar.

Granting bail would allow the accused to tamper with evidence and help the three wanted accused evade arrest, he said.

It would also embolden the gang, potentially leading to more serious crimes, the prosecutor claimed.

As many as 26 arrested people have been charge-sheeted in the case, and all of them are in judicial custody. PTI AVI KRK