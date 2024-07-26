Court denies bail to woman who duped investors of over Rs 7 cr by claiming to be Fadnavis' kin

Yavatmal (Maharashtra), Jul 26 (PTI) A court here has rejected the bail application of a woman, who allegedly duped people of more than Rs 7 crore by luring them into investing in ponzi schemes, claiming to be a relative of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and top RSS functionaries.

The sessions court rejected the bail plea of accused Meera Phadnis last week.

Phadnis was arrested by the Yavatmal police earlier this year for duping a number of people to the tune of Rs 7.77 crore by making them invest into fake schemes and not returning their money.

Phadnis used to approach people saying she worked with a tourism department official named Aniruddha Hoshing, who is a co-accused in the case. She used to tell the investors that there were various schemes of the tourism department and by investing into them, one can earn huge profit, a police official said.

She also used to claim that she was a relative of deputy CM Fadnavis and close to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries and some other high-profile persons, they said.

The case was registered against Phadnis in Yavatmal around seven months back and she was arrested earlier this year.

She approached the local court for bail, which was rejected on Wednesday, the official said.

Advocate Varun Bhutada, who assisted government pleader Anil Verma in the case, told PTI that the sessions court, in its order passed on July 16, said the offence was a "wilful conduct of the accused with systematic plan having deep conspiracy".

The court said that Phadnis' prima facie involvement is visible from the face of the record. Her complicity in the crime is significant, which deserves due deliberation.

Considering the serious nature of the offence and the role ascribed towards the applicant, it would not be proper to release the accused on bail, the court said while rejecting her bail application. PTI COR CLS MVG NP