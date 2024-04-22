Court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to determine whether he needs insulin to control his sugar levels and consider his other medical issues.

Special Judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja passed the order while declining Kejriwal's plea for video consultation with his doctor.

Kejriwal had on Friday alleged he was not being administered insulin in jail leading to "alarming" rise in his blood sugar levels.