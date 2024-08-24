Court directs IO not to take coercive action against AAP councillor Bobi till Aug 27

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A court here on Saturday directed the investigating officer in the fake caste certificate case against AAP councillor Bobi not to take any coercive action against her till August 27.

Bobi is the first transwoman to win a seat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). She won the December 2022 MCD election from the Sultanpuri ward.

A magisterial court had on August 3, while hearing a plea alleging that the councillor used a forged Schedule Caste certificate, directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR as there were two "different reports" by the certificate-issuing authority.

On Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge Kapil Kumar heard Bobi's anticipatory bail plea.

The court noted the submissions of Bobi's counsel about a "false case" being registered against his client and also that a plea had been moved in another court for the initiation of criminal proceedings against the complainant who filed the petition seeking the FIR.

It further noted that the judicial magistrate concerned, in an order passed on August 17, issued directions to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

Regarding the investigating officer's submissions, the court said, "Investigating officer submits that he is on leave and he will file the reply to the present application (for anticipatory bail) on August 27." It noted the police officer's submissions that he would take the requisite steps according to law only after verifying the caste certificate and that the councillor would not be arrested till August 27.

"In view of the submissions of the investigating officer, let no coercive steps be taken by the IO against the applicant till August 27. IO is hereby directed to appear in person on the next date of hearing and to file a reply," the court said.

The Sultanpuri police station has registered a case under Indian Penal Code provisions 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) against the councillor. PTI MNR IJT