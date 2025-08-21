Court directs man to remove social media posts against firm

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A Delhi court has directed a man to remove social media posts against a private company and its managing director, besides restraining him from publishing "any further defamatory material", saying the posts were "gravely prejudicial".

District judge Satyabrata Panda was hearing a suit filed by the plaintiffs, Foxhog Ventures India Ltd, a financial consultancy and venture capital company and its MD, alleging defamation and seeking permanent injunction and damages against the defendant, one Sandeep Mohanty.

In an order dated August 14, the court noted the allegations, according to which, Mohanty published and circulated defamatory content against the plaintiffs through social media platforms, including LinkedIn and YouTube.

Noting the posts, the court said, "Prima facie, this is an imputation which would be gravely prejudicial to the plaintiffs." It directed Mohanty to take down the posts and restrained him from "publishing any further defamatory material in respect of the plaintiffs till further orders." PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK