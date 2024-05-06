Court directs police to register case against mayor, MLA in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 6 (PTI) A local court here on Monday directed the Kerala police to register a case against city Mayor Arya Rajendran, her husband and MLA, Sachin Dev and three others based on a complaint lodged by the driver of a state-run transport bus alleging that they had blocked the vehicle and obstructed his duty.

Cantonment police said an FIR will be soon registered as directed by the court.

The driver had approached the court saying the police were not registering the case based on his complaint that the mayor and her family had blocked the vehicle and stopped him from doing his duty.

Earlier, a case was registered against the driver of the Kerala State Road Transport Service (KSRTC) alleging that he had shown sexually suggestive gestures at the mayor and her relative while they were travelling in their private vehicle.

The visuals of the mayor and her family questioning the driver of the bus after blocking it with their car at a signal near Palayam recently have gone viral.

The driver has denied the allegations and claimed that it was an issue of not giving way to her vehicle. PTI RRT RRT KH