Court directs registration of FIR against man for submitting forged documents for bail extension

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A court here has directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR against a person who submitted forged medical documents to buttress his case for extension of his interim bail.

Additional Sessions Judge Sugandha Aggarwal was hearing the application of Trilok Chand Chaudhary, who is an accused in a cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EoW).

Chaudhary was granted four weeks interim bail because of medical reasons on August 3.

He then filed a plea for extension of bail, saying his condition was "vulnerable" as he was suffering from 100 percent heart blockage and uncontrolled diabetes.

The court noted that Chaudhary had submitted his medical reports dated September 11. The doctor, it noted, had advised him to undergo coronary angiography and stent insertion one month after his blood sugar level was brought under control.

It said the same doctor had discharged the accused with the observation that his medical condition was stable on September 2.

According to the investigating officer’s (IO) verification report, Chaudhary was not examined as he did not visit the doctor on September 11. The prescription did not have the doctor’s seal and the handwriting and signature of the doctor were different from those on the earlier reports, the court noted.

Rejecting the submission of Chaudhary’s counsel about his client having visited a junior doctor at the same clinic, the court said the report did not have the name or signature of any junior doctor.

"The above circumstances show that the applicant has placed on record a forged and fabricated prescription of the doctor in order to get a favourable order from the court.

"The above discussion clearly shows that the health condition of the applicant is stable with medication…The applicant has misled the court to get a favourable order," the judge said and dismissed the plea.

The court directed the station house officer (SHO) of Saket police station to register an FIR against Chaudhary and investigate the matter.