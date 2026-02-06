Court dismisses Alka Lamba's plea challenging framing of charges in police assault case

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday dismissed Congress leader Alka Lamba's plea challenging a magistrate's order directing framing of charges in a case related to an assault on police personnel during a protest at the Jantar Mantar in 2024.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh, hearing Lamba's revision plea against the December 2025 order, underlined that the magisterial court had exercised its judicial mind in concluding that a prima facie case was made out against her.

The prosecution had accused the Congress leader of obstructing police and blocking a public road while holding a protest in support of women's reservation at the Jantar Mantar on July 29, 2024.

On December 19, the magistrate had ordered framing charges for the offences of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, obstruction of a public official, disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, and danger or obstruction in a public way.

In its order passed on Friday, the court said, "Trial court (magistrate) has exercised its judicial mind to sift through the statements of eyewitnesses and the electronic evidence and has concluded that a prima facie case exists. The standard for framing charges is not proof beyond a reasonable doubt but sufficient ground for proceeding." Rejecting Lamba's arguments regarding the lack of independent witnesses, the absence of injuries, and the nature of dissent, the court said that these aspects needed to be established during the trial and could not be prejudged.

"As there is no patent illegality, perversity or jurisdictional error in the impugned (magistrate's) order, the present revision petition fails and is dismissed," the court said.