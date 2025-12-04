Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of MLA Mamkoottathil in rape case

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (PTI) A court here on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil in a sexual assault case.

Thiruvananthapuram Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Nazeera S, after hearing the prosecution and the defence counsels for two days, decided to dismiss the anticipatory bail plea.

The court heard the anticipatory bail petition in camera following a request by Public Prosecutor T Geenakumari on Wednesday.

Both sides produced several pieces of evidence, including audio clips and chat details.

Mamkoottathil’s counsel maintained that the relationship was consensual, but the prosecution focused on the allegation of forcing the woman to abort the pregnancy by consuming pills.

However, as the prosecution relied on material that had not been produced before the court, the court directed counsel to present the additional documents.

Following the direction, the prosecution submitted additional materials collected as evidence on Thursday.

The prosecution also produced details of a fresh sexual assault case registered against Mamkoottathil based on a complaint forwarded by the Congress party.

After examining the materials presented by both sides, the court decided to dismiss the petition.

Mamkoottathil was booked for raping a woman and forcing her to abort the pregnancy.

A case under Sections 64(2)(f) (rape by a person in a position of trust or authority), 64(2)(h) (rape knowing the woman is pregnant), 64(2)(m) (repeated rape on the same woman), 89 (causing miscarriage without consent), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the Palakkad MLA last week.

Police have also invoked Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act for the alleged recording and threat of misuse of private images.

Subsequently, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted and a lookout circular issued to prevent Mamkoottathil from leaving the country.

Police have intensified the search for Mamkoottathil in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, suspecting that he has left the state.