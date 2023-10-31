Court dismisses Chandrababu Naidu’s petition seeking CID officers' call data record, list

Vijayawada, Oct 31 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday dismissed two petitions filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu seeking a list of names of Andhra Pradesh Police CID officers involved in his arrest and also their call data records (CDR).

The Vijayawada ACB Court pronounced its orders after the CID recently filed its counter to Naidu’s petitions.

In the wake of the Andhra Pradesh High Court granting interim bail to the former chief minister on health grounds in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case, the CID filed an application to impose five conditions that would apply during the time he is out on bail.

The conditions restrain Naidu from taking part in political activities such as rallies and speeches, and talking to the media or issuing any statements, including pertaining to the case. Naidu has also been asked to confine his activities to getting medical treatment alone. The bail conditions also say that two DSP-rank officers would accompany Naidu to monitor his activities and submit reports to the court.

“As this court granted interim bail on medical grounds, this court is inclined to direct the respondent/petitioner (Naidu) not to participate in political rallies and give any press interviews…nor make any public comments in connection with this case until disposal of the petition,” the court directed.

Yet, Naidu addressed reporters after walking out of the Rajamahendravaram central prison on Tuesday evening, although he was careful to refrain from making any political statements.

He thanked several political parties and the Telugu people for supporting him during his difficult time.

PTI STH ANE