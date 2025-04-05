Court dismisses Dhananjay Munde's appeal against order to pay maintenance

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) A sessions court here on Saturday dismissed NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's appeal against the interim order of a magistrate directing him to pay maintenance to a woman who claims to be his first wife.

The plea was dismissed by additional sessions judge Shaikh Akbar Shaikh Jafar. The detailed order was not available yet.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader had claimed in his appeal that he was never married to Karuna Munde, the applicant.

The magistrate did not apply his mind and passed an arbitrary order, he had argued.

The Bandra magistrate court on February 4 had partly allowed Karuna Munde's plea and directed Dhananjay Munde to pay Rs 1,25,000 per month to her and Rs 75,000 per month to their daughter as interim maintenance.

The woman filed a domestic violence case against the NCP leader in 2020 and asked for interim maintenance. The magistrate is yet to decide the main plea.

Dhananjay Munde had to resign last month after facing the heat over the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in the murder case of a sarpanch in Beed district. PTI AVI KRK