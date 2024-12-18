Court doors always open to suggestion, demand: SC after Punjab says farmers refusing talks

New Delhi: The Punjab government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that continuous, elaborate meetings were held with Jagjit Singh Dallewal, farmer leader who is on an indefinite fast at Khanauri border, and other farmers, but they declined interacting with the high-powered committee constituted by it.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan was informed by Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh that the committee invited them on December 17, but protesting farmers did not engage with it.

Singh said the state government was trying to persuade the farmers on a daily basis and suggested they could be permitted to submit their demands directly to the court.

The top court said, "We clarify that court's doors are always open to any suggestion or demand by farmers directly or through their authorised representative."

The apex court also took note of Dallewal's health and asked the Punjab government to provide medical aid without delay.