Court extends Cong MLA's judicial remand till Aug 27 in case linked to Balodabazar arson

Balodabazar, Aug 20 (PTI) A court in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Tuesday extended till August 27 the judicial remand of Congress MLA Devendra Yadav in a case related to the June 10 arson in the city during a demonstration.

Yadav, who was arrested on Saturday, was produced in the court through video conferencing upon expiry of his three-day judicial remand, a police officer said.

The court extended the judicial custody of the opposition legislator, lodged in Raipur central jail, till August 27, he added.

On August 17, the MLA from Bhilai Nagar in Durg district was detained by police from his residence in Bhilai and brought to Balodabazar where he was placed under arrest.

He was arrested in connection with a case lodged under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (punishment for rioting), 186 (voluntary obstruction of a public servant from performing their duties), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), and others of the India Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 at the Kotwali police station.

Unidentified persons had vandalised 'jaitkham' or 'victory pillar', a sacred symbol worshipped by the Satnami community, near the Amar Gufa at Giroudpuri Dham in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on the intervening night of May 15-16 this year.

On June 10, a mob set fire to a building housing government offices and more than 150 vehicles in Balodabazar city during a protest called by Satnamis against the alleged vandalization of the 'victory pillar'.

Some Congress leaders, including Yadav, had allegedly attended a public meeting during the demonstration called by Satnamis at Dussehra Maidan.

Around 150 people, including members of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Bhim "Regiment", were arrested in connection with the June 10 arson.

The influential Satnami community, founded by medieval-era social reformer Baba Guru Ghasidas, represents the largest Scheduled Castes group in Chhattisgarh.

The main opposition Congress has decided to stage demonstrations in all districts of the state on August 24 to protest against the arrest of Yadav.