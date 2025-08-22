Court fines cop for not filing supplementary chargesheet despite collecting FSL report

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A Delhi court has fined a police official with Rs 10,000 for not filing the supplementary chargesheet despite collecting the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report in a POCSO case.

However, it subsequently came on record that a fresh supplementary chargesheet along with the FSL result and other documents related to the case were filed in court.

Additional sessions judge Mona Tardi Kerketta was hearing a case registered by the Neb Sarai police under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The August 5 order of the court initially noted the reply of the FSL director, who said the police official had already collected the report on April 3.

"As there is no explanation by the investigating officer (IO) as well as station house officer (SHO) concerned regarding non-filing of the supplementary chargesheet till date despite collecting the FSL report, the court deems it appropriate to impose a cost upon the IO, woman sub-inspector Rajveer," the order said.

The court further said if the IO was transferred to any other police station, the SHO of Neb Sarai had to pay the fine.

During the course of the hearing, the court observed the supplementary chargesheet and other relevant documents had been filed in the case.

The court posted the matter for September 19.