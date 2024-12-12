Court frames charges against 15 in MCOCA case, discharges 5

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A Delhi court has ordered framing of charges against 15 accused in a 2019 MCOCA case, saying they "prima facie" were members of an organised crime syndicate.

Additional sessions judge Shivali Sharma ordered framing of charges pertaining to possession of unaccountable wealth by the organised crime syndicate members against eight accused, saying they had multiple unexplained movable and immovable properties.

The court, however, discharged five men in the 2019 organised FIR, saying there was no prima facie case against them.

The court was hearing the case against 21 accused against whom the Hari Nagar police station had registered an FIR under Sections 3 (organised crime) and 4 (possessing unaccountable wealth on behalf of a member of an organised crime syndicate) of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

In the 76-page order dated December 10, the court said, "From the overall material collected during the investigation, a prima facie operation of an organised crime syndicate is reflected which is engaged in the illegal activities of extortion, forcefully occupying the properties of innocent persons, threatening public persons by show of weapons and demanding protection money on the strength of weapons." While accused Salman Tyagi appeared to be the kingpin of the syndicate engaged in continuing unlawful activities, the court said, Rahul Gupta, Parvinder, Roshan Lal, Saddam, Deepak, Shahnawaz Tyagi, Mohammed Sayyad, Muntzeer Tyagi, Mohammad Shaukat and Mustafa Tyagi prima facie appeared to be members of the organised crime syndicate.

It said while some of the accused were involved in facilitating the crime, others actually committed the activities of the organised crime.

The court said, "It is also apparent on record that prima facie accused Adnaan Tyagi, Faisal and Paras had also joined the organised crime syndicate and had tried to threaten the witness against the kingpin Salman and attempted to murder him (the witness)." The court also ordered framing charges under Section 4 of MCOCA against eight accused, saying multiple unexplained movable and immovable properties had been found in their possession. Those discharged are Irshad, Rajesh, Saurav Bhargav, Rohit Kumar and Rajuddin.

One of the accused in the case is absconding whereas another one expired during the proceedings. PTI MNR AMK