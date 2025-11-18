Court frames charges against ex-minister Nawab Malik after he pleads not guilty in PMLA case

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday framed charges against former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides after he pleaded not guilty, paving the way for a trial.

The special Judge for MPs/ MLAs cases, Satyanarayan Navander, framed and read out the charges against Malik and other accused after they pleaded not guilty.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and firms run by his family members are accused in the case.

All the accused will now face trial for offences under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The ED had arrested Malik in February 2022 in connection with the case. He is currently on medical bail, granted by the Supreme Court. PTI AVI NSK