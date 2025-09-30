Court frames charges against four accused in 2006 Malegaon blasts case

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) A special NIA court here on Tuesday framed charges against four accused in the 2006 Malegoan blasts case.

At least 37 people were killed and 125 injured in blasts at a Muslim cemetery at Malegaon in north Maharashtra's Nashik district on September 8, 2006.

Judge Chakor Baviskar of the special court for National Investigation Agency cases framed charges against Lokesh Sharma, Dhan Singh, Manohar Singh and Rajendra Choudhary under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act after they pleaded not guilty.

According to police, two bombs strapped to bicycles exploded at the cemetery located next to a mosque, triggering a stampede.

After the blasts, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested nine suspects. However, a special MCOCA court granted bail to all of them in November 2012. PTI AVI KRK