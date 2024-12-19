Court gives lifer to man for rape of minor niece, imposes Rs 2 lakh fine for her treatment, rehab

Budaun (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A local court on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for raping his three-year-old niece four years ago.

Advertisment

Government counsel Pradeep Bharti said special judge (POCSO Act) Deepak Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict towards the minor survivor's medical treatment and rehabilitation.

"The incident took place in December, 2020, in the Wazirganj police station area. The accused, identified as Vinod, lured the girl to a nearby field and raped her. The victim's family discovered her unconscious and bleeding," said the counsel.

A medical examination had confirmed the rape and the police investigation, including a DNA test, linked the accused to the crime.

Advertisment

The court, after considering the evidence and arguments presented by the prosecution and defense, found the accused guilty and handed down the maximum punishment. PTI COR CDN AMK