Court grants anticipatory bail to accused in Bengaluru techie suicide case

Bengaluru, Jan 31(PTI) A city civil court has granted anticipatory bail to the uncle of the widow of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide here in December after accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment.

Sushil Singhania, the fourth accused in the case, had earlier been granted relief by the Allahabad High Court.

On December 9, 2024, Atul Subhash was found hanging in his Bengaluru apartment. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Subhash had been involved in a bitter divorce and custody battle with his wife, Nikita Singhania, whom he married in 2019.

The couple, who had a four-year-old son, had been living separately for three years before his death.

In a 24-page suicide note and an 81-minute video recorded before his death, Subhash alleged that his in-laws had demanded a settlement of Rs 3 crore as part of the divorce proceedings.

He claimed he was denied visitation rights to his son unless he complied with these financial demands.

Following his death, Subhash’s wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, and her brother Anurag Singhania were arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

They were later granted bail by a Bengaluru court in January 2025.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining the allegations and the circumstances leading to Subhash's death.