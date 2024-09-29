Court grants anticipatory bail to man accused of raping sister-in-law

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A court here has granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of raping his sister-in-law, saying there were Whatsapp chats between them to suggest that they were having cordial relations.

Assistant Sessions Judge Vinod Kumar Meena was hearing the anticipatory bail plea of the man against whom the Vikaspuri police station had registered an FIR under penal provisions of rape, unnatural offences, cruelty to a married woman, criminal breach of trust and common intention.

In an order passed on September 18, the court said, "After hearing the submissions of both the parties and after going through the bail application, reply to the bail application and annexed documents, it is observed that there are allegations of serious nature, however, there are WhatsApp chat to suggest or depict that the accused or applicant and complainant were having cordial relationships." It said that though specific allegations of molestation in September and November 2022 were made by the complainant, it was strange that she did not lodge a complaint.

"There is not even a message or e-mail to any of the family members regarding said incident. It is also observed that the complainant and brother of the accused are having matrimonial disputes," said the court.

It granted anticipatory bail to the brother-in-law subject to conditions that the accused will not threaten the complainant or her family members and that he would join the investigation when required.

"In the event of his arrest, the accused or applicant shall be admitted to bail on furnishing of personal bonds and surety bonds in the sum of Rs 25,000 (each)," the court said.