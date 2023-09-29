Court grants bail to accused in narcotics case

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A court here has granted bail to a person allegedly involved in transporting 315 kg ganja from Andhra Pradesh to the national capital, saying neither was the recovery effected from him nor did the police provide transcripts of the phone conversations linking him with the other co-accused.

Advertisment

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was hearing the bail plea of Parvez Kuraisi, who was accused of handing over the consignment of the narcotic substance to two other co-accused. He was also accused of being in touch with the duo through phone calls.

"In the present case, there was no recovery from the possession of the present applicant or accused Parvez Kuraisi. The allegation against him is only under Section 29 of the NDPS Act," the judge said in an order passed on September 26.

Section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act prescribes the punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy.

Advertisment

ASJ Rawat noted the Investigating Officer’s (IO’s) reply, according to which it was reflected from the Call Detail Record (CDR) that Kuraisi had made regular phone calls to the two accused from whom 315 kg of ganja was seized.

"However, there is no conversation transcript between the applicant and co-accused persons. There are also no other financial transactions shown by the IO involving the present applicant," he said.

The judge further said the charge sheet had not been filed in the case and that the trial would take a long time.

Advertisment

"Considering the material against the applicant or accused despite the embargo contained under Section 37 of the NDPS Act, the court is inclined to allow the present bail application," he said.

Section 37 of the act deals with the limitations on granting bail.

The court directed Kuraisi to furnish a personal bond of Rs 40,000 along with one surety in the like amount.

Other conditions of the bail included that the accused will not leave Delhi, not engage in any criminal activity, cooperate in investigation, not tamper with evidence or contacting any witness and attend the court hearing on each date. PTI MNR MNR DV DV