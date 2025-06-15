Court grants bail to Delhi Police ASI in bribery case

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted bail to an assistant sub-inspector in a case of allegedly taking bribe from the transporters for not challaning their vehicles for traffic violations, noting that the complainant had retracted from the allegations.

Special Judge Atul Krishna Agrawal granted bail to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vijay Kumar on June 12, noting that in a statement recorded before a magistrate, the complainant had retracted from the allegations made by him.

The judge further noted that the bribe money was already recovered in the case and the accused's custodial interrogation did not seem required.

"Considering the period of judicial custody of the accused as well as the fact that the recovery whatsoever has already been effected and also the fact that co-accused Head Constable Surender has already been granted bail by the concerned court... accused Vijay Kumar is admitted to bail," the judge said.

According to the complaint filed last month by a man named Dilip Kumar, who was working for two years along with the traffic police as a helper, alleged that he was being used by officials to collect payments from different transporters and other persons.

He claimed that he later came to know that the money was bribe in lieu of not penalizing the transporters and others for traffic violations.

The bail application, however, claimed that the accused had lent money to the complainant and when he asked to return the money, Dilip refused to pay and filed the present "false and frivolous case" against him.

The accused claimed innocence and urged the court for bail, claiming that nothing incriminating was recovered from him.

He added that he was in jail since May 21 and was no more required for any kind of recovery.

The prosecution opposed the bail application, claiming that allegations levelled against the accused were serious in nature as the bribe was collected from the transporters in lieu of not challaning their vehicles or to minimize the challan amount. PTI UK AS AS