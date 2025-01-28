Court grants bail to man accused in minor's sexual assault

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor observing the investigation was complete and he was in detention since November 30, 2024.

Additional sessions judge Colette Rashmi Kujur was hearing the bail plea of the man facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act.

"Considering the totality of the facts and circumstances of the applicant who lives in a jhuggi with limited means and the fact that the investigation is almost complete and the applicant is in custody since November 30, 2024, I do not find it a fit case where bail can be denied," said the court.

The public prosecutor opposed the bail saying the accused repeatedly assaulted the 16-year-old girl in October, 2024.

The counsel for the accused, Manish Bhadauria, argued the alleged incident was actually a consensual relationship between the accused and the girl.

However, the court on January 16 said, "Perusal of record reveals that the present case was registered on the statement of victim or prosecutrix, wherein she alleged that accused has made physical relationship with her with her consent twice." The court noted the investigating officer’s submissions about the survivor who was being admitted to a de-addiction centre.

"Accordingly, applicant/accused is admitted to bail on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety in the like amount," it added.

The court also imposed other conditions, including the accused not contacting, threatening or offering any inducement to the survivor or her family members or any prosecution witnesses.