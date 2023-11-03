Court grants bail to man from whom parrots were seized

Thane, Nov 3 (PTI) A court in Thane district of Maharashtra has allowed the pre-arrest bail of a man from whose possession the forest department had seized parrots.

Advertisment

Additional sessions court judge Rachna Tehra passed the order on Monday.

On October 11, the forest department officials had seized nine parrots from the possession of Nishikant Namdeo Ware and registered an offence against him under the Wild Life Protection Act at the Thane Nagar police station.

Anticipating his arrest, Ware applied for the pre-arrest bail which was granted by the court.

Advertisment

The applicant in his bail plea told the court that he is an educated and respectable person and there is no prima facie material on record constituting the alleged offence.

He is innocent and neither involved in selling or transporting any kind of birds, the plea said.

It stated that he is a handicapped person and has cooperated with the authorities in the probe.

While allowing his pre-arrest bail, the court said that taking into consideration the facts of the case, the physical custody to interrogate the accused is not necessary. PTI COR NP